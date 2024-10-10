BSF Thwarts Cattle and Sugar Smuggling Attempts in Meghalaya

A Correspondent

SHILLONG: The Border Security Force (BSF) in Meghalaya on October 8 rescued cattle and recovered sugar meant to be smuggled into Bangladesh.

According to the BSF, its troops manning the border in East Khasi Hills of the state rescued 35 cattle.

“Acting on specific info, troops of 04 Bn BSF Meghalaya, rescued 35 cattle that were tied in a jungle area near the international border meant for smuggling to Bangladesh. The seized cattle were handed over to the concerned police station for further necessary action,” the BSF stated.

In another joint operation with the Meghalaya police, BSF successfully seized a huge quantity of sugar intended for smuggling into Bangladesh from the International border of South Garo Hills.

During the joint operation, more than 9,000 kg of sugar was dumped in an abandoned house in the jungle area near the International border. The seized consignment of sugar was handed over to Rongra police station for further necessary action.

