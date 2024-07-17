BSF troopers apprehended Bangladeshi smuggler in Meghalaya

A CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Border Security Force (BSF) troopers along the international border apprehended a Bangladeshi National on July 15.

According to the BSF the Bangladeshi national was apprehended along with liquor bottles in the bordering area of East Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya.

Acting on a specific tip-off, troops of 172 battalion of the BSF conducted a special operation in the bordering area of Dona border outpost, leading to the apprehension of the Bangladeshi national identified as Shameem (22) a resident of Sylhet district, Bangladesh along with liquor bottles.

The apprehended Bangladeshi person and seized liquor bottles were handed over to Umkiang police station for further legal action.

