Cabinet clears Rs 500-crore push to light up left-out Meghalaya homes

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Cabinet has approved the Additional Households Electrification under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), paving the way for long-pending villages and homes — previously missed due to outdated census data — to finally receive power connectivity. Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said, “Under RDSS, many households and villages were electrified based on the old 2011 census. As a result, several newly formed villages and houses were left out. In 2022, I requested the Government of India to include these excluded areas. I’m glad to share that the Government has now approved this request and sanctioned nearly Rs 500 crore to cover the updated list submitted at the time.”

Also Read: Paul Lyngdoh flags ethics, questions UDP’s sudden cabinet overhaul