Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma visits Shillong Literary Festival 2025

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma and Tourism Minister T.D. Shira on Friday visited the Shillong Literary Festival 2025, which has come alive amidst the soft pink hues of the cherry blossoms. The fifth edition of the festival opened on a vibrant note at Ward's Lake, offering a picturesque backdrop to one of the state's most anticipated cultural events.

This year's festival brings together an exceptional line-up of authors and stands as a true celebration for book lovers and literary enthusiasts from across Meghalaya and the region. The Shillong Literary Festival continues to gain prominence within India's literary landscape, steadily moving closer to securing its place among the country's finest literary gatherings-powered by the state's natural charm, rich storytelling traditions, and deep artistic appreciation.

"The #CherryBlossoms, the art, the people, and the serene beauty of Ward's Lake all come together to elevate the charm of the #ShillongLiteraryFestival. A visit here is a must, both to listen to prolific authors and to immerse oneself in the magic of cherry blossom season," Chief Minister Conrad Sangma wrote in his social media.

