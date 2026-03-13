Meghalaya Activates State-Level LPG Monitoring Mechanism, Assures Adequate Stock Amid Middle East Concerns

The Government of Meghalaya has activated a state-level monitoring mechanism to track the supply and distribution of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) on a daily basis, even as authorities assured consumers that adequate stock of domestic cooking gas is available across the state.

The move comes amid concerns among consumers triggered by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and rumours circulating on social media about possible disruptions to cooking gas supply.

