Meghalaya Activates State-Level LPG Monitoring Mechanism, Assures Adequate Stock Amid Middle East Concerns

The Government of Meghalaya has activated a state-level monitoring mechanism to track the supply and distribution of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) on a daily basis, even as authorities assured consumers that adequate stock of domestic cooking gas is available across the state.
The move comes amid concerns among consumers triggered by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and rumours circulating on social media about possible disruptions to cooking gas supply.
The monitoring system is being coordinated under the Chief Secretary, in collaboration with district administrations, the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, and oil marketing companies. The mechanism is specifically aimed at ensuring uninterrupted supply of domestic LPG cylinders while preventing panic buying driven by speculation over shortages.
Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Methodius Dkhar said the government intensified its monitoring of LPG availability following a comprehensive review meeting involving Deputy Commissioners, Sub-Divisional Officers, senior departmental officials, and representatives of oil marketing companies.