Capt. Keishing Clifford Nongrum’s legacy on Kargil Vijay Diwas honoured in Shillong

SHILLONG: The Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), Shillong, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, organized the Silver Jubilee programme on the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, at Raj Bhavan, Shillong on Friday.

Governor of Meghalaya, Phagu Chauhan, graced the occasion as the chief guest, accompanied by Lieutenant General Sanjay Malik, GOC, 101 Area, Major General Gagandeep, Additional Director General of the North Eastern Region (NER) Directorate of NCC, and other dignitaries.

In his address, the Governor emphasized the significance of Kargil Vijay Diwas, highlighting the importance of remembering the sacrifices of brave soldiers. He expressed his privilege at being part of the Silver Jubilee celebration and underscored the day as a time to honour Indian soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the defence of their country. He also reflected on India’s rich history of courageous revolutionaries and freedom fighters whose sacrifices illuminated their era.

The Governor particularly highlighted the heroism of Meghalaya’s own Captain Keishing Clifford Nongrum, who was honoured with the Mahavir Chakra for his outstanding sacrifice during the war. He recounted how Captain Nongrum successfully secured a crucial peak, killed several enemy soldiers, and was ultimately martyred in the process. The Governor further praised the bravery of Indian soldiers who have fought and won many battles to protect the country.

A personal tribute was also shared by Geoffrey Nongrum, brother of Captain Keishing Clifford Nongrum. Reflecting on the ongoing remembrance of his brother, Geoffrey Nongrum stated, “Though 25 years have passed, Clifford’s memory remains fresh in our hearts. We are grateful to the Raj Bhavan for organizing this commemoration. We maintain a small museum dedicated to Clifford’s legacy, hoping it inspires the youth to honor his life and sacrifice. My message to the youth is to strive for a successful life that brings pride to both themselves and the nation, and to remember the 527 soldiers who sacrificed their lives for our country.”

During the event, the Hon’ble Governor inaugurated a photo exhibition organized by the CBC, showcasing the Indian Army and the martyrs who laid down their lives for the nation. The CBC also presented a short film on the Kargil War. Additionally, winners from quiz, elocution, and art competitions, organized earlier in the day by Rahul Chaterjee, with contributions from Defence PRO Wing Commander Sreeprakash J and other esteemed guests, were felicitated. The ceremony concluded with the Governor honouring the family members of Captain K. C. Nongrum.

Lieutenant General Sanjay Malik, GOC 101 Area, highlighted the bravery of the Indian Army and Armed Forces during the war, emphasizing that their courage was crucial to the victory. Major General Gagandeep, ADG NCC NER, stressed the day’s significance as a reminder of the supreme sacrifice made by soldiers. He stated, “This day signifies sacrifice for the nation and serves as a promise to ourselves that every action will contribute to the greatness of our country. The best way to honour the sacrifices made by many is to continue walking the path of selflessness.”

Dr. B.D.R. Tiwari, Commissioner & Secretary to the Governor, welcomed all dignitaries and highlighted various aspects of the Kargil War. Brigadier Vijayant Mahadik, Group Commander, NCC, expressed pride in the NCC’s participation in the event and offered words of encouragement. Paritosh Dixit, News Editor of AIR Shillong, underscored the importance of the day, stating, “Today is not a day for celebration but a day to honor the brave hearts who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.” (PIB)

