Assam: NGOs, Youth Volunteers Emerge as Beacon of Hope in Flood-Hit Sivasagar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: In the aftermath of the unprecedented flash floods that devastated Sivasagar district, several non-governmental organizations (NGOs), youth clubs, social organizations, and dedicated volunteers have emerged as a beacon of hope for thousands of affected families. Complementing the rescue, relief, and rehabilitation efforts of the District Administration, SDRF, NDRF, Police, Fire & Emergency Services, Health Department, and other government agencies, these voluntary organizations have been working tirelessly to provide humanitarian assistance to the worst-affected communities.

The catastrophic flash flood, triggered by the overflowing River Dikhow on June 19, inundated vast areas of Bihubor and Santak under Nazira Revenue Circle (Nazira LAC) and several localities of Sivasagar town under Sivasagar Revenue Circle, affecting both Sivasagar and Demow Legislative Assembly Constituencies. The unprecedented deluge swept away hundreds of houses, livestock, household belongings, standing crops, and severely damaged roads and public infrastructure. The disaster also claimed several lives, leaving countless families devastated both emotionally and economically.

Entire villages remained cut off for days as floodwaters submerged roads and disrupted communication networks. Thousands of people were evacuated to relief camps established by the district administration. Educational institutions remained closed for an extended period, affecting the studies of hundreds of students. Many children lost their books, school uniforms, bags, and other educational materials, while several schools were converted into temporary relief shelters for displaced families.

As the floodwaters gradually receded, a fresh challenge emerged. Thick layers of mud, debris, and contaminated water rendered many homes uninhabitable, increasing the risk of water-borne diseases. Numerous families, particularly the elderly, women, and children, struggled to clean and restore their homes and livelihoods.

Recognizing the urgency of the situation, several NGOs and community-based organizations immediately mobilized volunteers and resources to support the affected population. Relief teams distributed dry ration, cooked meals, drinking water, clothing, medicines, baby food, sanitary napkins, hygiene kits, and other essential commodities across the worst-hit villages. Volunteers also assisted families in cleaning houses, removing mud and debris, disinfecting living spaces, restoring drinking water sources, and helping vulnerable residents rebuild their lives.

Among the organizations playing a commendable role in the humanitarian response is Samaguri Yuva Samaj, Sivasagar, a youth organization established in 2011 in the Amguri area of Sivasagar district. Initially founded to promote sports and youth development in rural areas, the organization has gradually expanded its activities to include cleanliness drives, educational awareness programmes, free coaching classes, sports coaching in badminton, chess, and carrom, environmental awareness campaigns, and various community welfare initiatives.

Speaking to The Sentinel, Abu Sayeed Hussain, Adviser of Samaguri Yuva Samaj, said, "Responding immediately to the flood emergency, members of Samaguri Yuva Samaj mobilized contributions from local residents, well-wishers, and donors to support the flood victims. We supplied food items, packaged drinking water, and other essential relief materials to the District Administration for distribution in severely affected villages. Our volunteers also actively participated in field-level relief operations, reaching inaccessible areas and extending assistance to families in urgent need. Even after the floodwaters receded, our members continued to help affected households by cleaning homes and assisting them in restoring normalcy."

Another organization making a significant contribution is WIPES Foundation (Work for Improvement of People & Environment Sustainability), a Section 8 non-profit organization established in 2021. The Foundation works in the fields of women empowerment, environmental sustainability, child development, disaster management, climate resilience, and sustainable livelihoods.

Speaking on the relief efforts, Gyandeep Baruah, Director of WIPES Foundation, said, "During this flood emergency, members of WIPES Foundation distributed foodstuffs, clothing, medicines, and health and hygiene supplies among flood-affected families across Sivasagar district. Our volunteers worked closely with local communities to ensure that essential assistance reached the most vulnerable sections."

Beyond immediate relief, WIPES Foundation has been actively working for more than three years to empower women through Self Help Groups (SHGs), financial and digital literacy, livelihood promotion, health awareness, and skill development programmes. The Foundation has also supported environmental initiatives, including bamboo plantation programmes and community engagement activities, and has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting long-term flood recovery through women-led livelihood restoration, clean cooking initiatives, disaster preparedness, climate resilience, and environmental conservation.

The humanitarian efforts of these organizations extended well beyond the distribution of relief materials. Youth volunteers spent countless hours cleaning mud-filled homes, salvaging household belongings, disinfecting living spaces, clearing village roads, and assisting elderly and differently-abled residents. Their selfless service significantly accelerated post-flood recovery and brought renewed hope to communities striving to rebuild their lives.

Several local residents expressed heartfelt gratitude to the NGOs and volunteers. Many beneficiaries said that while they had lost homes, crops, and valuable possessions, the compassion, solidarity, and timely support extended by these organizations restored their confidence and reassured them that they were not alone during one of the district's darkest times.

Community leaders have appealed to more individuals, charitable organizations, corporate houses, and philanthropists to come forward and support the ongoing rehabilitation efforts. With many families still living in temporary shelters and livelihoods severely disrupted, sustained support will be crucial for rebuilding lives and restoring normalcy.

Officials associated with the relief operations acknowledged that the coordinated efforts of the District Administration, government departments, NGOs, youth organizations, and local volunteers played a vital role in ensuring timely assistance reached the affected population. The spirit of cooperation between civil society and the administration demonstrated the strength of collective action during times of crisis.

As Sivasagar continues its journey from relief to rehabilitation, the selfless contributions of organizations such as Samaguri Yuva Samaj, Sivasagar, WIPES Foundation, and numerous other voluntary groups stand as inspiring examples of humanity, compassion, and community service. Their unwavering dedication has not only provided immediate relief but has also strengthened the district's resolve to recover, rebuild, and emerge more resilient from one of the worst flood disasters witnessed in recent years.

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