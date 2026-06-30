Centre extending consistent support to accelerate growth: Meghalaya BJP legislator

SHILLONG: Meghalaya BJP MLA and senior party leader A.L. Hek on Monday credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government for Meghalaya's development initiatives, saying the Centre has consistently extended financial support and sent a series of Union Ministers to the state to accelerate growth across key sectors.

Speaking to reporters here, Hek, who represents the Pynthorumkhrah Assembly constituency, said the Union government has been proactive in sanctioning development packages for Meghalaya and stressed that it is now the responsibility of the state government to ensure their effective implementation.

"I would like to thank the Prime Minister for sending a marathon of Union Ministers to Meghalaya along with development packages. The responsibility now lies with the state government to properly implement these schemes so that people receive their intended benefits," he said.

Reacting to claims by the ruling National People's Party (NPP) that it deserves credit for various development programmes, Hek asserted that the origin of the schemes was well known.

"Any political party may claim credit, but everyone knows these schemes have come under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He heads the NDA government and belongs to the BJP. The support and assistance extended to Meghalaya have come because of the BJP-led government at the Centre," the BJP legislator said. Hek explained that once funds and schemes are sanctioned by the Centre, their execution depends on the respective departments of the state government.

"If a package is meant for the Public Works Department, it is the responsibility of the PWD to execute the projects. Similarly, schemes relating to the health sector must be implemented by the Health Department so that the benefits reach the people," he said.

The BJP leader maintained that the Centre remains committed to Meghalaya's overall development and said his party has been continuously urging the Union government to extend greater assistance to the state.

Rejecting suggestions that the Centre's development push was linked to upcoming elections, Hek said development should not be viewed through a political lens. (IANS)

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