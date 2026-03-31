Centre Raises Commercial LPG Allocation to 70% After Meghalaya Hospitality Sector Shortage

The Central government has raised commercial LPG allocation to 70 per cent of the regular quota for all states, bringing partial relief to Meghalaya's hospitality and tourism sector, which had been struggling with severe shortages since mid-March.

The update was shared by Saloni Verma, Deputy Secretary in Meghalaya's Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, who also clarified that domestic LPG supply for households has remained unaffected throughout the period.

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