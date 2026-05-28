Centre to send team as Meghalaya eyes improvement in PGI rankings

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma said the Union Education Ministry would send a team to the state to assess the education sector and support ongoing reforms following Meghalaya's poor performance in the national Performance Grading Index (PGI) 2.0 rankings.

Addressing reporters after a Cabinet meeting, Sangma said discussions with the Union Education Minister focused on PGI rankings, structural challenges and long-term reforms undertaken by the state government.

He said the government expected an improvement in the 2025-26 assessment cycle and a significant rise in rankings within the next two years, though the complete impact of reforms could take another five to six years.

Sangma attributed the low ranking to structural issues, including Meghalaya's fragmented school system and long-standing challenges in the education sector. He also highlighted improvements in student retention, stating that the state's dropout rate had fallen below the national average.

The Chief Minister said the Centre would review the reforms being implemented and explore ways to support measures aimed at improving educational outcomes in the state.

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