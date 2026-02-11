Centre yet to release Rs 50 cr for Baljek Airport expansion; feasibility of large aircraft in doubt: Timothy D Shira

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: With connectivity seen as a key driver of tourism growth in Meghalaya, Tourism Minister Timothy D Shira on Tuesday said the state government is still awaiting the release of Rs 50 crore sanctioned by the Centre for the extension of Baljek airport, even as he flagged serious constraints that could limit the project's scope. The delay in the release of funds, coupled with acute land scarcity, has raised questions over whether the airport can be expanded to handle larger aircraft.

The minister, however, was candid about the limitations on the ground, expressing doubts over the feasibility of extending the runway to accommodate large aircraft such as Airbus planes.

"It may not be possible to extend the runway to accommodate the landing of Airbus aircraft because the land available there is very limited. Smaller aircraft carrying about 60 passengers will be able to land there," he added, indicating that Baljek airport may, at best, serve regional air connectivity.

Shira also made it clear that the state is not currently pursuing plans for a larger airport at Baljek, citing land acquisition as a major hurdle.

"I think it will be difficult to get land there to develop a big airport," he stated, effectively ruling out any immediate expansion beyond small aircraft operations.

As an alternative strategy to boost tourism and improve access to remote destinations, the minister said the government is focusing on developing helipads across the state.

"Helipads will be developed at the headquarters of every district so that tourism can be promoted even in areas like Balpakram," Shira said, pointing to air mobility as a more practical solution given Meghalaya's terrain and land constraints.

