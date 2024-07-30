Farewell for Meghalaya Governor Phagu Chauhan as he prepares for retirement

SHILLONG: A farewell program was held at Raj Bhavan on Sunday in honour of the Hon'ble Governor of Meghalaya, Phagu Chauhan, as he prepares to depart from his esteemed role. The event was attended by the officers and staff of Raj Bhavan, Shillong, who gathered to express their gratitude and best wishes.

In his address, the Hon'ble Governor thanked the staff of Raj Bhavan for their unwavering support and dedication throughout his tenure. Subsequently, heads of various departments at Raj Bhavan also delivered brief remarks, expressing their deep appreciation for the Governor's leadership and contributions during his tenure. On the occasion, a citation commemorating his tenure was presented to the Hon'ble Governor, along with gifts as tokens of gratitude and respect for his dedicated service to the state.

Notable achievements during his term include the erection of the Mawbynna outside the main gates of Raj Bhavan on the occasion of the 150th anniversary of Raj Bhavan. Additionally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the oath-taking ceremony of Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma and his ministerial team. The term also witnessed the visit of the President of India, further highlighting the significance of his tenure.

The new Governor of Meghalaya will be sworn on Tuesday, July 30, 2024 (4:30 PM) at Raj Bhavan, Shillong wherein the Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court, Justice S. Vaidyanathan, will administer the oath of office, stated the press release.

