Cheques distributed under Meghalaya Piggery Mission

A CORRESPONDENT



SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Livestock Enterprises Advancement Society (M-LEADS) distributed cheques to selected Cooperatives Societies/IVCS drawn from different parts of the State under the 'Meghalaya Piggery Mission at a function held today at the State Convention Centre, Shillong.

The Mission aims to make the State self sufficient in pork production, improve incomes of over 25, 000 households, enhance food security, strengthen cooperative culture and credit extensions and improve the nutritional status of the State's population.

Addressing the gathering through video conferencing, Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma, lauded the efforts of all stakeholders in making the Mission a reality. He stated that the State government had worked on it for a year and a half. Stating that a lot of revenue is going outside the state in purchasing pigs, the Chief Minister encouraged individuals, co-operatives societies and the community to come forward and avail the scheme of the Mission and enhance the economic condition of the people.

Addressing the gathering, Deputy Chief Minister PrestoneTynsong hoped that the financial assistance distributed will serve as working capital for the beneficiaries. Later, the Deputy Chief Minister handed over the cheques to the beneficiaries from all the11 districts of the State.

