Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma’s plan to facelift Shillong

A CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma said that the government has identified close to 25 acres of land to implement various infrastructure projects aimed to give an overall facelift to Shillong city, vis-à-vis beautify and decongest, on Saturday. Accompanied by officials from PWD, Urban Affairs, Forest and Environment Department, the Chief Minister inspected PWD office, Phan Nonglait Park, Brightwell Bungalow at Barik Point, Anjali Point and Polo.

“The government plans to develop new walkways, a green park, and recreational spaces to enhance Shillong's aesthetic appeal and provide residents with more public spaces. The project will commence with the relocation of existing offices from Barik Point in July, followed by new construction starting in September. Utmost care will be taken not to disturb the greenery while developing new infrastructure,” he informed. Talking on Shillong’s traffic congestion, the Chief Minister said, the initiative includes creating additional parking spaces at strategic locations, including multi level car parking. He further added that at Barik Point, an iconic structure will come up, including installation of a National Flag visible from various parts of the city, which will symbolize unity and pride.

Also Read: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma congratulates Silbi Passah on Padma Shri honour (sentinelassam.com)