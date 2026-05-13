Chief Secretary of Meghalaya completes Self-Enumeration for Census 2027

SHILLONG: Dr. Shakeel P. Ahammed, IAS, Chief Secretary to the Government of Meghalaya, successfully completed the Self-Enumeration process for the House-Listing Operations (HLO) of Census 2027 today through the Self-Enumeration portal.

The Self-Enumeration process for Census 2027 in Meghalaya commenced on May 1, 2026, marking an important step towards the implementation of the digital initiatives introduced for the upcoming Census exercise aimed at facilitating efficient and citizen-friendly data collection.

Present on the occasion were Dr. Pooja Pandey, IAS, Commissioner & Secretary to the Government of Meghalaya and State Nodal Officer for Census 2027, along with Swapnil Tembe, IAS, Secretary to the Government of Meghalaya and Additional State Nodal Officer.

Representing the Directorate of Census Operations, Meghalaya, Office of the Registrar General & Census Commissioner of India, were Subhasish Chatterjee, Joint Director, and Aibor Sanglyne, Deputy Director.

The Self-Enumeration process was completed smoothly and conveniently using the dedicated Self-Enumeration portal, one of the key digital tools developed for the House-Listing Operations of Census 2027. The initiative reflects the Government's commitment towards leveraging technology for accurate, efficient, and streamlined census operations. (PIB)

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