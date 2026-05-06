Meghalaya: JNC seeks halt to teacher deployment for Census duty in East Jaiñtia Hills

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Jaiñtia National Council (JNC), Khliehriat Circle, has submitted a formal objection to the Deputy Commissioner and Principal Census Officer, East Jaiñtia Hills district, seeking a halt to the deployment of government school teachers for Census 2027 house listing operations, which the organisation has termed a violation impacting the right to education in the district.

In its memorandum, the council, led by Working President Diamon Bareh and General Secretary Symboh Baiar Sumer along with members, alleged that the diversion of teachers during school hours has disrupted academic activity and compromised the learning environment in government schools across the district. The JNC stated that such deployment allegedly runs contrary to statutory provisions under the "Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009", asserting that Section 27 does not permit the removal of teachers from classrooms during instructional hours. It further cited that "Section 25 of the RTE Act mandates the maintenance of the pupil-teacher ratio at all times", alleging that the requirement is being compromised in East Jaiñtia Hills, and referred to "Article 21-A of the Constitution of India guarantees every child the fundamental right to education" to underscore its objection.

The organisation also cited the ruling in "Chandani Devi & Ors. vs. State of U.P." (W.P. No. 26228/2021), stating that judicial interpretation reinforces restrictions on classroom disruption for non-academic duties.

Raising financial concerns, the council referred to the Union Government's allocation of ?11,718.24 crore for Census 2027, questioning the deployment model adopted in the district. It asked, "How much of this fund was used to hire civilian enumerators in East Jaiñtia Hills - and how much was saved by coercively deploying teachers? There is no financial justification. This is administrative laziness paid for by tribal children."

The JNC also flagged what it described as inadequate implementation of the self-enumeration facility (May 1-15, 2026), alleging a lack of grassroots outreach in rural and internet-deprived areas. It stated that awareness efforts were largely limited to digital posts and notices, with no block-level help desks, village outreach, community radio engagement, or Dorbar Shnong coordination, adding, "None."

The council has demanded an "immediate halt" to teacher deployment during school hours, "recruitment of civilian enumerators" from Census funds, establishment of "block-level census facilitation help desks" with Pnar-speaking staff, "extension of the self-enumeration window" in remote areas, and submission of a "written compliance report" within seven days detailing deployment and fund utilisation. It has warned of escalation if corrective steps are not taken.

The Deputy Commissioner, meanwhile, has reportedly stated that the matter will be taken up with the state government for examination.

Reiterating the council's position, Diamon Bareh, Working President of JNC Khliehriat Circle, said, "The students of East Jaiñtia Hills are not collateral damage to administrative convenience. We will not allow the constitutional rights of our communities to be sacrificed at the altar of bureaucratic shortcuts. The law is on our side - and we will use it."

Also Read: Meghalaya: JNC invokes Kiang Nangbah’s legacy, calls for Jaiñtia unity