CM Conrad clarifies on Congress' comment over 'Panchayat' during GHADC rallies

STAFF CORRESPONDENT



SHILLONG: Continuing his diatribes against the Congress, Meghalaya Chief Minister and president of NPP (National People's Party) Conrad K. Sangma on Thursday said that the Congress party is spreading a false propaganda ahead of the polls to the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) scheduled on April 11. This is the third day of the NPP president's tour of the Garo Hills districts.

At Rangsakona, he clarified on the misinterpretation of the Congress during the party's propaganda against NPP by spreading lies that the NPP wants introduction of Panchayat Raj in the State. He informed the gathering that the NPP had only mooted an idea for funding for Councils in Meghalaya in line with the Panchayat system and the Municipal Boards. He said, "During the visit of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to Shillong recently, I had made an opinion that the district councils in the State, should also be included in the clause for release of funds from the Finance Commission like it is being done for Panchayats and Municipals."

He further said that because of NPP government's intervention, the Finance Commission decided to release Rs 700 crore for the district councils across the State. He added, "I have never demanded introduction of the Panchayat System. I only propagated the idea of including the district councils also for inclusion under Finance Commission for release of funds."

Meanwhile, the Congress is also making a brave front to counter the NPP with the top leaders also campaigning in the Garo Hills to dethrone the NPP from the GHADC.

Also Read: CM Conrad K Sangma continues criticism of Congress in GHADC-poll campaign

Also Watch: Medha Patkar in Guwahati, supports Akhil Gogoi



