CM Conrad K Sangma Sanctions Rs 5 Lakh for Restoration of Vandalised Netaji Bust in Shillong

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Saturday visited RR Colony in Rynjah, Shillong, and inspected the damage caused to the bust of freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose, which was recently vandalised. He sanctioned Rs 5 lakh for the restoration of the bust and the repair of the glass covering the statue of Swami Vivekananda. During the visit, the Chief Minister met members of the development committee and interacted with them about issues concerning the locality.

In a social media post, Conrad Sangma said, "Visited RR Colony, Rynjah, to see the unfortunate damage caused to the bust of respected freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, which was recently vandalised. I have sanctioned Rs 5 lakh for the restoration of the statue."

He further said, "I reiterated to community members that the Government remains firmly opposed to acts of vandalism and to any forces that threaten the peace, harmony and unity of our city and our state."

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