Meghalaya CM Conrad K. Sangma joins young musicians at Pineapple Festival in Delhi

New Delhi: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Sunday brought the curtains down at the Pineapple Festival at Dilli Haat in Delhi on a musical note, joining young artistes on stage with a guitar and highlighting the state's efforts to promote music as a source of livelihood.

The Chief Minister performed alongside musicians associated with the Chief Minister's Meghalaya Grassroots Music Programme (CM-MGMP), turning the closing ceremony into a celebration of Meghalaya's rich musical heritage and cultural identity. Addressing the gathering, Sangma said the state government has been investing heavily in nurturing young musical talent through the CM-MGMP, which has emerged as one of the country's largest grassroots cultural initiatives.

"We have a programme called the Meghalaya Grassroots Music Programme, and you will be happy to know that there are more than 7,000 artists in this programme. We have conducted over 38,000 shows. Today, when you go to Meghalaya, in different tourist spots and destinations, these young musicians will be right there performing for you," he said.

"The Government of Meghalaya finances them to ensure that it not only helps their passion and talent grow, but also provides them a livelihood out of music, while giving visitors a glimpse of Meghalaya," the Chief Minister added.

The musical performance underscored Meghalaya's strategy of integrating culture, tourism and economic development by creating sustainable livelihood opportunities for local artists through the creative economy.

The four-day festival, organised to promote Meghalaya's premium pineapples in the national capital, attracted visitors with displays of the state's agricultural produce, traditional cuisine, handicrafts and cultural performances. The participation of young musicians under the CM-MGMP added a distinct cultural dimension to the event, showcasing Meghalaya's vibrant music scene alongside its globally recognised pineapples.

Officials said the initiative reflects the state government's broader vision of leveraging music and culture to boost tourism while creating employment opportunities for the youth.

The programme has enabled thousands of artists to perform regularly at tourist destinations and public events across Meghalaya, making music an integral part of the state's tourism experience. (IANS)

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