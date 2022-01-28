CM Conrad K Sangma vows to make Meghalaya a top-10 State

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday said that his Government is determined to make the State one of the top 10 States in India, adding that a "solid foundation" has been laid to achieve the ambitious mission. The Chief Minister said that 38 lakh people of Meghalaya would go forward along with the people of the other Northeastern states and showcase to the world a common market like the European Union.



"Meghalaya in the next 10 years would turn one of the top 10 States in the country and a solid foundation has been laid for the purpose," Sangma said while unfurling the National Flag on the occasion of the Republic Day here at the Polo Ground. With the support of the external agencies, properly implementing various projects and Centrally-sponsored schemes in an efficient manner has led to investment of Rs 14,000 crore in the State in the past few years, he pointed out.

Sangma said that his Government of late has successfully mobilized Rs 7,500 crore from external agencies, compared to Rs 2,500 crore in 2018. "The funds from the external agencies are being utilized in different projects in tourism, water catchment area, road construction, integrated transport system, early childhood development programme," he said, adding that the State Government has obtained over Rs 1,300 crore from NABARD under certain schemes and programmes.

The Chief Minister said that the State Government has taken steps to provide various services, including making payments of various schemes at the doorstep of the people.

Expressing his disappointment over the role of the previous Governments, said that some block offices had been functioning for 30 years in 'shabby conditions'.

"Police stations were not renovated in the past many years and lower primary schools have no proper doors and windows, sufficient chairs and tables. Rs 220 crore-worth schemes were undertaken for the improvement of 40 blocks and many police stations," he said, adding that health centres and school infrastructures are also being improved.

The Chief Minister said that around 3.5 lakh women are currently associated with 38,000 Self Help Groups (SHGs), against 30,000 women involved in SHGs in 2018.

Sangma said that the Government has acquired 800 acres of land in the New Shillong Township to decongest the old city by setting up a new administrative city there.

"Shillong has grown and the population has increased. The proposed administrative city will be the best in the country and we will do it," he added. (IANS)

