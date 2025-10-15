CM Conrad Sangma Explores State-of-the-Art Predictive Technology Partnership with Tomorrow.io

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma convened a high-level meeting with the team from Tomorrow.io, along with Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Lahkmen Rymbui and senior officials, to explore strategic collaborations on state-of-the-art predictive technology in weather intelligence.

Describing the meeting as “productive,” the Chief Minister said, “We discussed the implementation of advanced prediction models aimed at predicting and mitigating the impact of natural disasters in vulnerable regions. Look forward to our meaningful collaboration.”

The discussions centred on deploying cutting-edge weather forecasting systems to enhance Meghalaya’s disaster preparedness framework — a move that underscores the government’s commitment to building a climate-resilient and data-driven disaster management ecosystem.

