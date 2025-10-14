Meghalaya charts inclusive socio-economic model for mothers

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Government is shaping an inclusive socio-economic model that integrates clothing, nutrition and neonatal care manuals for new mothers, marking a transformative shift in community-based welfare. The model, announced by Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, underscores the State’s effort to link women’s empowerment with sustainable local enterprise, where self-help groups (SHGs) become both beneficiaries and contributors to social progress.

Celebrating the International Day of the Girl Child 2025 under the theme “The Girl I Am, The Change I Lead: Girls on the Frontlines of Crisis” at Lariti Auditorium, Mawkasiang, the Social Welfare Department organised a vibrant state-level event that spotlighted the resilience, leadership, and achievements of girls from across Meghalaya. The programme was graced by Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma as chief guest, Adviser to the Social Welfare Department Paul Lyngdoh as guest of honour, along with Dr. M. Ampareen Lyngdoh, MLA, senior officials, partner organizations, school heads, and students from 50 institutions.

In his keynote address, the Chief Minister lauded the Department for its dedicated efforts and called teamwork the cornerstone of real progress. Leading a two-minute silence in memory of children lost in recent incidents, he reminded the gathering of the fragility of life and the collective duty of society to safeguard every child.

He emphasized that the celebration should be seen as a catalyst for long-term change in supporting the girl child, unveiling a slew of initiatives including reusable sanitary pad units funded through the Chief Minister’s Special Development Fund and produced by local SHGs—promoting sustainability and women-led economic growth.

Announcing new initiatives under the Safe Motherhood Programme, the Chief Minister said, “We have decided to give a small packet when the baby is born which includes clothes made by self-help groups, towels, soaps, medicinal and nutrient tablets and also a small guide that tells the mother what she should do, small manual will be there. We are trying to develop a socio economic model where we are trying to help our society and at the same time the help comes from our own self-help group.”

He also underlined the need for stronger measures on child safety, integrating technology, community engagement, and partnerships with NGOs and faith-based organizations. Touching on the fight against drug abuse, he stressed the expansion of detox and de-addiction facilities and heightened vigilance against trafficking networks.

