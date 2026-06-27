CM Sangma Calls for People’s Movement to Strengthen Meghalaya’s War on Drugs

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Friday called for transforming the State’s anti-drug campaign into a people’s movement, saying addiction extends beyond narcotics and alcohol and can only be addressed through community participation, behavioural change and sustained government support.

Addressing the State-level observance of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking 2026, organised by the Social Welfare Department under the DREAM (Drug Reduction, Elimination and Action Mission), Sangma said Meghalaya’s anti-drug strategy had evolved into an integrated governance model bringing together government departments, rehabilitation centres, civil society organisations, communities and families.

He said the DREAM Mission was launched to coordinate the efforts of multiple stakeholders working independently against substance abuse and that the government had expanded support for organisations involved in prevention, rehabilitation and awareness.

Calling the DREAM Mission a model that other States could study, Sangma stressed that the campaign must extend beyond government agencies and become a community-driven movement. He suggested promoting greater public participation through awareness campaigns, cultural initiatives and grassroots programmes.

The Chief Minister said Meghalaya had also studied international rehabilitation models, including through a government-supported delegation to Colombia, which contributed to the establishment of the Centre of Evolution.

Speaking on addiction, Sangma said dependency was not limited to drugs and alcohol, citing mobile phone addiction as an example. He urged people to identify the root causes of their struggles instead of relying on unhealthy coping mechanisms.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to strengthening rehabilitation services, noting that the real challenge lay in building skilled manpower and effective systems rather than merely constructing rehabilitation centres. He assured rehabilitation organisations of continued government support.

Sangma also emphasised the role of sports, music and youth engagement in preventing substance abuse, saying constructive opportunities could help keep young people away from drugs.

Calling for a whole-of-society approach, he said the mission should promote healthier living in all aspects and urged citizens, community organisations and government agencies to work together towards a drug-free Meghalaya.

Also present were Adviser to the Social Welfare Department Paul Lyngdoh, Tourism Minister TD Shira, UDP legislators Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar and other legislators, besides officials of the Social Welfare Department.

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