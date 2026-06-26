Congress calls Education System ‘in ICU’, flags impact of NEET crisis on Meghalaya students

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the Union Government, alleging that India's education system had collapsed due to repeated examination irregularities, funding cuts and teacher shortages.

Addressing a press conference in Shillong, MPCC Social Media Cell Chairman Langkupar War said the system was "in ICU" and cited the impact on Meghalaya, where 4,164 students were forced to reappear for NEET-UG 2026 across 14 centres following alleged nationwide irregularities.

War claimed that large-scale exam disruptions, including alleged paper leaks and cancellations, had undermined trust in national testing systems. He also referred to previous controversies involving NEET, UGC-NET and CUET examinations, and criticised what he described as declining education funding and rising teacher vacancies.

The Congress further said Meghalaya students were disproportionately affected due to limited digital infrastructure in schools and dependence on central education schemes. It demanded accountability, including a judicial probe into examination irregularities and higher public spending on education.

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