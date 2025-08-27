CM Sangma dismisses militant regrouping in Meghalaya, flags security concerns from B’desh

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma has categorically ruled out the possibility of militant regrouping within the state, while acknowledging that intelligence agencies have been receiving consistent inputs amid rising turbulence in neighbouring Bangladesh.

“Militant resurgence in Meghalaya is not happening. To conclude that regrouping is underway would be absolutely incorrect,” Sangma said on Tuesday, stressing that security assessments so far have not indicated the revival of any structured insurgent outfits.

The Chief Minister admitted, however, that intelligence inputs have been flowing in “almost every day” about small, scattered movements of individuals. “Sometimes you will see small groups of individuals trying to come together here and there. These are not structured outfits but more like decoys, and once probed, the chapters usually close down,” he clarified.

Sangma highlighted the shifting regional dynamics, warning that developments across the Bangladesh border have altered the security landscape. “The situation there is not the same as last year. Emerging activities across the border are altering the overall security scenario. This is why intelligence flows have become more critical now,” he said.

He further urged caution against exaggerating the issue, noting that inputs are taken seriously but should not be blown out of proportion. “Every time intel comes in, we investigate. More often than not, we find no evidence of a larger regrouping. But at the same time, we are not shutting the chapter either. We remain vigilant,” Sangma emphasized.

Addressing recent media reports, the Chief Minister said concerns were amplified due to misinterpretations. “I think the DGP was simply highlighting that we have been receiving inputs. But the press picked up the first part without the complete picture. The truth is—we monitor, we verify, and we remain prepared. But regrouping is not happening,” he clarified.

