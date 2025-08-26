Meghalaya government to take over ADC salaries from November amid fiscal crisis

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: After months of agitation by employees of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC), the Meghalaya Government has agreed to take over the responsibility of paying salaries for all Autonomous District Councils (ADC) starting November 1, 2025.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma made the announcement on Monday, stating that the decision was necessary to address the severe financial crisis plaguing the councils.

“From November 1, the Government of Meghalaya will be paying the salaries for the different autonomous district councils,” Sangma said, acknowledging the mounting fiscal burden on GHADC, which alone requires over Rs 70 crore annually, despite generating revenues of less than Rs 30 crore.

The Chief Minister revealed that the Khasi Hills and Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Councils are also struggling with similar financial instability.

Calling the councils “a very important institution in our state” and “a symbol of our culture and traditions,” Sangma asserted that government intervention was essential to safeguard their functioning. He assured that the move would not undermine their autonomy.

“I want to assure the district councils and the citizens at large that there will be no interference in their day-to-day functioning or jurisdiction. Our intention is only to bring financial stability and ensure that employees are paid on time,” he said.

A committee will be formed within 45 days to work out modalities in consultation with the three councils. The Chief Minister confirmed that he had already briefed the Governor and would place the matter before the state cabinet for approval.

“This is a step to ensure that the councils not only work properly but thrive as per the mandate of the Constitution,” Sangma emphasized.

