CM Sangma: Government will not interfere in ED probe into GHADC fund misappropriation

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma said the State Government will not interfere in the Enforcement Directorate's investigation into the alleged misappropriation of funds in the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC). He said, "There is nothing for the State Government to react to. The Enforcement Directorate is an agency that does its job independently, and it will be wrong for the State Government to react or interfere in anything. It is for the ED to find out. We are not investigating it, and it will be wrong on my part to interfere or find out what is happening."

The statement comes after the Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Shillong Sub-Zonal Office, conducted search operations in West Garo Hills on December 4, 2025, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. The searches were carried out in connection with a case involving the alleged diversion and misuse of GHADC development funds allocated for the Asanang constituency. Five premises linked to the accused-Boston Ch. Marak, Ismail Marak, Kubon Sangma and Nikseng Sangma-were searched.

According to the ED's findings, the alleged modus operandi involved the non-execution of developmental works in connivance with GHADC members, contractors and brokers; diversion of funds in advance in violation of rules; and the routing of these funds into the bank accounts of members or their family members. Of the total allocation of ?28.66 crore, substantial amounts were reportedly released as advance payments to contractors Kubon Sangma and Nikseng Sangma, with 60 per cent of the sanctioned funds being disbursed contrary to established norms.

Investigators seized incriminating documents, details of investments in immovable properties, and digital devices during the search. The ED said cheques were issued on the instructions of accused Ismail Marak, after which contractor Kubon Sangma withdrew the entire amount and handed it back to him, while contractor Nikseng Sangma transferred his share directly to a designated account. Both contractors admitted to withdrawing funds and returning them to the accused members or their family members, confirming the diversion of GHADC development funds.

Several bank accounts belonging to the accused and their family members have been frozen under Section 17(1A) of PMLA. The ED said further investigation is underway.

Also Read: CM Sangma defends one NE, claims Congress falling apart from within