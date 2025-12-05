Enforcement Directorate Probes GHADC Fund Diversion in Meghalaya

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: In a suspected case of money laundering linked to the alleged misappropriation of development funds in the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC), the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday carried out extensive searches across multiple locations in Meghalaya. This marks the first major operation by the ED’s Shillong sub-zonal office after it registered a state-level case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The agency raided at least five premises in Tura under West Garo Hills district, probing the alleged non-execution of developmental works and diversion of funds meant for the Asanang constituency under the GHADC. According to officials, out of a total allocation of Rs 28.66 crore, committee members, in collusion with certain contractors, “diverted” and “misused” the funds in clear violation of rules.

In particular, officials noticed instances where 60 per cent of the sanctioned funds were “irregularly” released to contractors Kubon Sangma and Nikseng Sangma as advance payments, contrary to applicable rules and provisions, they said.

Acting under the directions of one Ismail Marak, multiple cheques were issued in their names. Subsequently, Kubon Sangma withdrew the entire amount and handed it over to Marak, while Nikseng Sangma transferred his share directly to the designated bank account as instructed, ED officials said.

The ED has flagged several dubious transactions, including a cheque of Rs 19.8 lakh issued to Kubon Sangma and cheques totalling Rs 25.5 lakh issued to Nikseng Sangma. Subsequent withdrawals and transfers point to a suspected network of beneficiaries and a structured diversion of funds. Sources indicate that Thursday’s searches may yield critical documents, digital evidence, and financial records crucial for tracking the money trail. Further updates from the ED and investigative agencies are awaited as the probe deepens into the suspected misappropriation within the GHADC.

