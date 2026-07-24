CM Sangma Vows Equitable Development Across All Meghalaya Districts Through Special Fund

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Thursday said the government remained committed to ensuring equitable development across all districts by supporting locally identified priorities, asserting that the CM's Special Development Fund (CMSDF) has become an important instrument for addressing the immediate developmental needs of communities across the state.

Speaking after distributing sanction letters under the CMSDF at his official residence here, CM Sangma said the fund enables the government to provide timely assistance for projects that directly improve the quality of life of people while complementing larger development programmes.

"The CMSDF continues to serve as an important instrument for responding to the immediate developmental needs of communities. It allows us to extend timely support to projects that have a direct impact on people's lives," the Chief Minister said.

He urged beneficiaries and implementing agencies to ensure that the sanctioned projects are executed efficiently and completed within the stipulated timeframe so that local communities receive maximum benefit from the initiatives.

The financial assistance has been extended to a wide range of community institutions, educational establishments, sports organisations and local bodies for infrastructure development and public service projects across Meghalaya.

Among the beneficiaries were Synjuk Rangbah Shnong Dorbar Raid Mathan, Chibak Agalgittim Sports & Cultural Club, Laitnongrim Upper Primary School, Church of God (M&A), Sohryngkham, Rangthong Cultural Club and Sports Association, Reach Shillong Ministries, Mizo Women Welfare Society, Umpling Presbyterian Secondary School, St. Anthony's Higher Secondary School, besides community representatives from different districts. (IANS)

Also Read: Five Drug Peddlers Nabbed in Manipur as Forces Seize Myanmar-Origin Opium and Brown Sugar