COAS awards ZRO Shillong for outstanding recruitment performance

SHILLONG: The Chief of Army Staff, Gen Upendra Dwivedi, conferred the COAS Unit Certificate of Appreciation to Zonal Recruiting Office (ZRO) Shillong during the Army Investiture Ceremony held at Jaipur on 14–15 January 2026. The award recognized the unit’s exceptional achievements in motivating and recruiting youth from across the North East into the Armed Forces.

The certificate was received by Brig Rajeev Kumar, DDG Recruiting, and Sub Maj Milkha Singh of ZRO Shillong. The office, along with its six AROs in Shillong, Narangi, Jorhat, Dimapur, Silchar and Aizawl, achieved a 64% increase in youth registration and more than 100% growth in actual intake compared to last year. Officials noted that the coordinated efforts, supported by HQ Eastern Command and local administrations, significantly enhanced youth motivation and satisfaction in the region. ZRO Shillong’s sustained outreach and strategic planning were credited with reinforcing the Zone’s reputation as “Second to None” in recruiting the “Fittest ones for the Finest Army”, stated a press release.

