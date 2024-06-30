Commissioner-level Indo-Bangladesh joint Customs group meet held at Shillong

SHILLONG: The 7th Commissioner level India-Bangladesh Joint Group of Customs Meeting was held at Shillong on the 27 and 28 June, 2024. The four member Bangladesh delegation was led by Shri Mohammad Kamruzzaman, Commissioner, Customs, Excise and VAT Commissionerate, Jashore, while the 10 member Indian delegation was led by Shri M. Rahman, Commissioner of Customs Preventive Commissionerate, NER, Shillong.

The meeting was held for fostering cooperation, enhancing efficiency, and advancing shared goals in customs administration so as to strengthen collective efforts in customs enforcement, trade facilitation and border security. Following the meeting many pending issues at ground level were resolved and many other issues were highlighted to be escalated at higher-level appropriate forums, thereby leading to the resolution of many customs and trade related issues.

The Bangladesh Head of delegation expressed gratitude to the Indian Customs for organizing the meeting and making the deliberations result oriented. Approved minutes were signed after both sides reached a consensus on several key issues relating to bilateral trade and customs procedures. This meeting therefore marks a significant milestone in the bilateral relations between India and Bangladesh, emphasizing our shared commitment to enhancing trade facilitation and cooperation between both the nations. Such constructive dialogue and partnership is essential to strengthen the efficiency and effectiveness of cross-border trade, promote economic growth and prosperity.

The decision to regularly hold commissioner level meetings between India and Bangladesh was agreed in the 5th Joint Group of Customs Meeting held in Dhaka, Bangladesh on the 23rd of February, 2009. (PIB)

