Complaint against Dawki police before Meghalaya Human Rights commission (MHRC)

A CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: One Enlang Sawian, advocate on Thursday moved the Meghalaya Human Rights commission (MHRC) against the Officer-In- Charge and other Police Personnel of Dawki Police station.

In the compliant to the MHRC, Sawian said that as per news reports, on June 11 one Sonil Suting , 65 years, a resident of Pyrdiwah village, East Khasi Hills district along the Bangladesh border, and as per news reports, was inhumanly tortured by the officer- in- Charge and other Police Personnel at the premises of the Dawki Police station.

The victim as per the media report had stated that while he along with his friends were on their way to Amtapoh village in West Jaintia Hills district to get their water pump drilling machine repaired, due to the sudden breakdown of the vehicle in which they were travelling they had to stop during the night at Lad Darrang village.

While they were at lad Darrang village, Suting had to station himself there along with the vehicle while some of his friends who were travelling with him had left the place to search for the mechanic to get their vehicle repaired. It was during this hour that the police personnel from the Dawki Police station appeared in the place where Suting and his friend were stationed.

The victim further stated that the police personnel started inquiring and questioning him and his friends , while instructing his friends present with him to leave the place, the victim was asked by the police personnel to stay on the ground of suspicion that he is an illegal intruder from Bangladesh merely because his face which resemble to a Bangladesh national, the police personnel then asked the victim to show document proof for his verification, but despite the victim had submitted and shown his Adhaar card and voter ID card to the police personnel present to verify and proof to them that he is a resident of Pyrdihwah village, he was then taken from the place to Dawki Police station by the police personnel during the night.

The victim had also alleged that on reaching in the premises of Dawki Police station instead of further investigating him, he was tied to a pole post with a chain by the officer-in-charge and other police personnel present in the Dawki Police station. The police urged the two dogs present in the premises of the station to bite Suting, where he was bitten multiple times thereby sustaining severe injuries in his body and was left unattended despite his repeated cry for help.

According to the complainant the victim further stated that after the incident, the police personnel who were in an inebriated state then dropped him back at 3 am morning to a place which is close to Pyrdihwah village and left him alone there.

Sawian also stated that on leaving they had also threatened him not to disclose the incident to anyone or else they will come and shoot him dead at his home. According to Sawian the victim stated that due to the severe injuries he had suffered and since it was in wee hours, he had to crawl to reach his village after the incident that had happen to him.

The complainant stated that on behalf of the victim he would like to state before the commission that this act committed by the officer-in-charge and other police personnel of the Dawki Police station against Suting is a sheer and grave violations of human rights and against the principle of natural justice which cannot be accepted, tolerated and encouraged at any level.

Sawian urged the commission to conduct an inquiry in the instant matter and take necessary legal action against the police personnel involved.

