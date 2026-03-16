CoMSO Attacks NPP for Eight Years of Inaction on Non-Tribal GHADC Candidature Issue

CORRESPONDENT
The Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organizations (CoMSO) has launched a sharp attack on the ruling National People's Party (NPP) over what it described as eight years of inaction and political doublespeak on the issue of alleged anomalies surrounding the participation of non-tribals in the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) elections.
In a press statement, CoMSO chairman Roy Kupar Synrem said it was unacceptable that the matter remained unresolved despite the NPP being in power for nearly a decade.
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Synrem was unsparing in his criticism. "At a time when the rights, identity and constitutional safeguards of the indigenous tribal people are under threat, the NPP has chosen to hide behind empty words, delays and calculated silence. This issue is far too serious to be reduced to another round of political drama and deceptive assurances," he said.
He said the indigenous people of Meghalaya would no longer accept a government that speaks strongly in public but fails to act decisively when it comes to protecting the interests of tribal communities. CoMSO also demanded that the NPP stop "fooling the people" with vague promises to "look into the matter" while confusion, loopholes and legal uncertainty continue to persist.
Synrem said that if the NPP truly respected the autonomy of the GHADC and the rights of the Achik community, it must demonstrate that respect through immediate action. He added that the continued delay raises serious doubts about the sincerity and political will of the NPP-led government.
"A government that fails to safeguard the foundation of indigenous tribal rights loses the moral authority to speak about governance, justice or indigenous welfare," the CoMSO statement said.
The organisation demanded urgent and concrete steps to address the issue and protect the sanctity of the GHADC elections. It warned that patience among indigenous communities is wearing thin and that continued inaction could translate into growing anger over what it termed a betrayal of the state's indigenous people.
"The indigenous people are watching, and they will not forgive leaders who choose convenience over conviction," Synrem warned.