CoMSO Attacks NPP for Eight Years of Inaction on Non-Tribal GHADC Candidature Issue

CORRESPONDENT

The Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organizations (CoMSO) has launched a sharp attack on the ruling National People's Party (NPP) over what it described as eight years of inaction and political doublespeak on the issue of alleged anomalies surrounding the participation of non-tribals in the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) elections.

In a press statement, CoMSO chairman Roy Kupar Synrem said it was unacceptable that the matter remained unresolved despite the NPP being in power for nearly a decade.

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