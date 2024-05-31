Assam: Review meeting held for monsoon preparedness in Haflong

Haflong: The District Commissioner and chairman, District Disaster Management Authority, Dima Hasao, Simanta Kumar Das, ACS chaired a monsoon preparedness review meeting at the DC Conference Hall, Haflong on Tuesday.

The review meeting focussed on the important measures to be taken by the different stakeholders for strengthening monsoon preparedness and district level response systems. The Nodal officer, R&DM, Prabir Kumar Dutta led the discussions on the technical components of monsoon preparedness emphasising on the need for ensuring minimum standards including specific actions to be carried in the interest of the vulnerable communities who are exposed to disaster risks. He guided the departments and DDMA on specific infrastructural preparedness and emphasized on strengthening community based institutions for a coordinated and holistic response. Experts from ASDMA and UNICEF highlighted the essential actions for ensuring minimum assured facilities in relief camps. The meeting ended with the final remarks by District Commissioner and Chairman DDMA.

Also Read: Assam: Jagiroad Press Club organized a awareness on snakes

Also watch: