KSU urges principals of Laban’s Bengali schools to introduce Khasi subject from 2027

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Khasi Students' Union (KSU) Laban Circle Education Cell has urged the principals of Laban Bengali Girls Higher Secondary School and Laban Bengali Boys Higher Secondary School in Shillong to introduce Khasi as a subject in their school curricula from the 2027 academic session, stressing the importance of preserving and promoting the indigenous language.

In its representations to the principals, the KSU said, "Language is an essential part of a community's identity, history and culture. For the Khasi community, the Khasi language carries generations of knowledge, traditions, values and cultural heritage." It said introducing Khasi in schools would provide students with an opportunity to learn and appreciate the language while strengthening their connection with their linguistic and cultural roots.

The KSU said, "We humbly request your esteemed institution to consider introducing Khasi as a subject in the school curriculum from the 2027 academic session."

It maintained that educational institutions have an important role in ensuring that indigenous languages are valued and passed on to future generations, and expressed hope that the schools would take the initiative in preserving and promoting the Khasi language.

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