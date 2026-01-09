Congress to name candidates after poll schedule: Vincent H Pala

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee President Vincent H Pala on Thursday asserted that the Congress will announce its candidates for the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) elections only after the poll schedule is formally notified. He said the party is in no hurry and is instead focusing on preparedness and internal consolidation ahead of the crucial council polls expected later this year.

With political momentum steadily building across the Garo Hills, Pala said the Congress has already completed its groundwork and is awaiting the official election notification before taking a final call. He indicated that the party is adopting a cautious yet confident electoral strategy aimed at fielding carefully screened candidates rather than making premature announcements.

"Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee President Vincent H Pala said the party will announce candidates for the GHADC elections only after the election dates are announced."

Elaborating on the party's internal process, Pala said the Congress had invited applications from aspirants over the past couple of months and received an overwhelming response, reflecting growing interest within party ranks for the GHADC contest.

"We have called for applications over the last one to two months, and we have received close to 70 applications for party tickets for the 29 seats in the GHADC elections. The decision will be taken once the election is announced. We have completed all preparations," he said.

The elections to the GHADC are scheduled to be held later this year.

Also Read: Several sitting MDCs in touch with Congress, says Vincent Pala