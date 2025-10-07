Several sitting MDCs in touch with Congress, says Vincent Pala

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: As political manoeuvring intensifies ahead of the District Council elections in Meghalaya next year, the Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) has asserted that several sitting Members of District Councils (MDCs) are in touch with the party, signalling a possible consolidation of support on the ground.

Confirming the development, MPCC president Vincent H. Pala said, “Many of the sitting MDCs are in touch with Congress but they have not yet decided, so it’s too early to say that.” When asked whether any feelers had been sent by the MDCs, Pala responded, “Definitely there is, no doubt about the facts,” though he refrained from disclosing further details.

On candidate preparedness for the upcoming Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) elections, Pala exuded confidence, stating, “Yeah, definitely. Rather we are in a problem because we have more candidates in every seat. We have five, six candidates. So that’s why we have to extend the date and the date is supposed to be by the end of September. But now we have to extend it another one month because we want them to settle amongst themselves.”

Highlighting a surge of interest within party ranks, he added, “The enthusiasm for the candidates to contest this time is much more than what it was in Khasi and Jaintia Hills. So definitely we have enough candidates for all the 29 MDC constituencies.”

