Congress Won't Discuss Shillong By-Poll Until a Month After MP Syngkon's Death

Pala did not hold back in his criticism of the VPP's decision to name a candidate so soon after Syngkon's passing.

"His family members are still in mourning, lots of people are still visiting (his residence). I don't feel it's right to speak politics at this stage," Pala said, noting that it had only been 12 to 15 days since the MP's death.

"I feel the VPP forget that he passed away hardly 12-15 days. To discuss politics, I personally feel it is too early. I don't know how VPP has taken a decision so soon," he added.