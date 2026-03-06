Congress Won't Discuss Shillong By-Poll Until a Month After MP Syngkon's Death

Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee president and former Shillong MP Vincent H. Pala has said the Congress party will not discuss the upcoming by-election to the Shillong Lok Sabha constituency until at least a month has passed since the death of sitting MP Ricky AJ Syngkon.
Pala's remarks came in direct response to the Voice of the People Party (VPP) announcing its spokesperson Batskhem Myrboh as its candidate for the forthcoming parliamentary by-poll.
Pala did not hold back in his criticism of the VPP's decision to name a candidate so soon after Syngkon's passing.
"His family members are still in mourning, lots of people are still visiting (his residence). I don't feel it's right to speak politics at this stage," Pala said, noting that it had only been 12 to 15 days since the MP's death.
"I feel the VPP forget that he passed away hardly 12-15 days. To discuss politics, I personally feel it is too early. I don't know how VPP has taken a decision so soon," he added.
Pala said Congress may consider fielding a fresh face for the Shillong seat but stressed that no decision has been taken yet.
"I prefer the matter be discussed in the party, and we have not yet decided," he said, indicating the party would wait for an appropriate period before entering into formal discussions about its candidate.