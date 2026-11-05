Meghalaya reshuffles Cabinet portfolios among three ministers

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya government has reshuffled Cabinet portfolios, reallocating key departments among three ministers with immediate effect. Under a notification issued on November 3, the Governor, on the advice of Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, ordered the reallocation of portfolios among Timothy D. Shira, Paul Lyngdoh and Sanbor Shullai.Under the revised allocation, Timothy D. Shira has been assigned the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Power and Water Resources departments. Paul Lyngdoh will handle Social Welfare, Tourism, and Arts and Culture, while Sanbor Shullai has been given the departments of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary, Fisheries, Taxation, Legal Metrology, and Printing and Stationery.

The changes partially modify the earlier portfolio allocation notification dated September 16, 2025, and take effect immediately.

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