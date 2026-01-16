Consensus first on railways, dialogue is the only way forward: CM Conrad Sangma

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: With opposition parties in Meghalaya refusing to be part of the all-party committee constituted by the state government to deliberate on the contentious railway project in the Khasi-Jaintia region, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Thursday underscored that dialogue remained the only path to resolution, asserting that without talks, consensus would remain elusive. Speaking to mediapersons, Sangma described the railway issue as a sensitive and long-pending matter that required collective understanding rather than unilateral action. He stressed that the government had consciously exercised restraint and made it clear that no step would be taken unless all stakeholders were consulted and broad agreement was reached.

The Chief Minister said he had repeatedly clarified the government’s position on railways, stating that it was a sensitive issue and that the government would move forward only after dialogue, discussion and some form of consensus were achieved.

Highlighting the intent behind convening the all-party meeting, Sangma said the initiative was rooted in inclusivity. However, he expressed concern that most opposition parties chose to stay away, with some formally communicating their refusal to participate in the discussions.

He pointed out the contradiction in rejecting dialogue while simultaneously questioning government actions. Emphasizing the importance of engagement, Sangma said that whether parties agreed or disagreed, progress was impossible without dialogue. He added that it became difficult to move forward when stakeholders declined to talk but later questioned why decisions were taken without consultation.

Reiterating the government’s position, the Chief Minister said there would be no haste or unilateral decision-making on the railway project. He maintained that the government would move forward only after consulting all concerned parties and bringing everyone on board, and that no step would be taken without some level of consensus.

Stressing that the process was far from over, Sangma said the government would continue to engage with the public, clarify misconceptions and address concerns related to the project. He added that efforts would continue to explain the benefits of the railway project and to address public concerns, with the aim of reaching a common meeting point before taking the matter forward to the Centre.

