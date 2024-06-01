Consumer Affairs Minister Comingone Ymbon chairs meeting of State Consumer Protection Council in Shillong

A CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The State Consumer Protection Council meeting held in Shillong on Friday, discussed on the illegal smuggling of sugar along the Indo-Bangladesh border among other issues.

The Food Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs in which the department has instructed all the Districts/Sub-Divisions to communicate and coordinate with the Border security Force (BSF) and relevant departments accordingly to prevent such illegal activities and to prevent sugar inflation.

Food Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Minister and Chairman of the State Consumer Protection Council, Comingone Ymbon chaired the meeting of the State Consumer Protection Council.

During the meeting Ymbon urged the officials to have a robust mechanism to conduct consumer awareness programmes, sensitization on consumer rights at the district and state level. He also instructed at the district level to involve Self Help Groups in spreading awareness to the people at the grassroot level.

Meanwhile, Pravin Bakshi, Commissioner & Secretary Food Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Department informed that the meeting was held to assess various initiatives undertaken by the department like the Price Monitoring System (PMS), Monitoring of prices of 22 essential commodities to give advance feedback for taking appropriate policy interventions to ensure the availability of essential commodities and keep price of the item under control, at the district and sub-divisions level the Price Monitoring Vigilance Committee submitted a report on a quarterly basis, the CONFONET, e-Daakhil portal.

Also Read: Meghalaya Fisheries Minister Comingone Ymbon Visits Ri-Bhoi District

Also Watch: