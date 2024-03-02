Meghalaya: BSF Thwarts Assault at Indo-Bangladesh Border

SHILLONG: The Border Security Force (BSF) initiated a special operation and thwarted miscreants’ assault near the 110 Bn’s border outpost in Meghalaya on Friday night.

As per reports, the alleged smugglers were about to transport huge quantities of sugar and onions to Bangladesh.

The BSF team asked the miscreants to stop but they refused and kept moving forward. The situation escalated when more miscreants surrounded the BSF personnel and started pelting stones at them.

The smugglers persisted in approaching the BSF group aggressively, intending to harm them and steal their weapons.