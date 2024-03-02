Meghalaya: BSF Thwarts Assault at Indo-Bangladesh Border

SHILLONG: The Border Security Force (BSF) initiated a special operation and thwarted miscreants’ assault near the 110 Bn’s border outpost in Meghalaya on Friday night.
As per reports, the alleged smugglers were about to transport huge quantities of sugar and onions to Bangladesh.
The BSF team asked the miscreants to stop but they refused and kept moving forward. The situation escalated when more miscreants surrounded the BSF personnel and started pelting stones at them.
The smugglers persisted in approaching the BSF group aggressively, intending to harm them and steal their weapons.
Despite warnings and the use of non-lethal weapons by the BSF to disperse the mob, the miscreants continued their aggression. They started to attack the security personnel with iron machetes and sticks, resulting in injuries to three of them.
Following the incident, one of the BSF jawans was injured in the right eye and had to be evacuated to Shillong for medical assistance.
Sensing the severe circumstances, the BSF officers fired a warning shot into the air but the miscreants were undeterred. The jawans then fired another shot which finally dispersed the crowd on both sides of the border.
It was later revealed that one smuggler lost his life and another was grievously injured during the firing.
Reports indicated that smugglers often use the general area to smuggle cattle heads, sugar onions, liquor, and other illicit goods into Bangladesh.
Earlier on February 22, 2024, an alleged cattle smuggler was shot dead by the BSF along the India-Bangladesh border in Mankachar.
As per sources, the BSF shot the alleged cattle smuggler in an attempt to immobilize the accused during an escape bid, but the bullet proved to be fatal.
The incident was reported near Kukurmura border area at Mankachar in Dhubri district of Assam.
