CRPF camp relocation in Meghalaya stalled amid local opposition

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya government’s plan to relocate four temporary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camps, including the contentious one at Mawlai, to a consolidated site in New Shillong Township has hit a roadblock following stiff opposition from local dorbar shnongs.

Replying to a query raised by VPP legislator from Mawlai, Brightstarwell Marbaniang, in the Assembly on Friday, Deputy Chief Minister in-charge of Home (Police), Prestone Tynsong, said the government had earmarked 10 acres of land in New Shillong Township in May 2022 for the relocation. However, before the signing of the MoU, objections from local communities stalled the move.

“This fear psychosis about the CRPF has persisted for a long time. People confuse it with central paramilitary forces, but the CRPF is requisitioned by the state government on a need basis and remains under state control,” Tynsong clarified. He further informed that Meghalaya currently hosts fewer than 400 CRPF personnel, stationed only in Shillong and Tura.

On breaking the deadlock, Tynsong assured that he would soon engage with traditional heads and dorbar shnongs to convince them of the plan. He also revealed that the government has recently allotted 50 acres of land under the Urban Affairs Department to Meghalaya Police, to be developed as the Meghalaya State Security Complex, while reiterating that the land for the CRPF camp will remain with the government.

Marbaniang, while raising the issue, reminded the House that the Mawlai CRPF camp has long been opposed by locals. He said an incident near the temporary camp in 2022 had triggered a law-and-order situation, following which community leaders met with the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, who assured that the camp would be shifted.

