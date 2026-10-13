Deputy CM Sniawbhalang Dhar Downplays CJP Protest's Influence on Meghalaya's Youth

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: With Meghalaya having a large youth population, Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar on Monday dismissed suggestions that the ongoing protest by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) could influence young voters in the state, maintaining that the issue fell within the Centre's domain.

Responding to a query on whether the protest could sway Meghalaya's youth, Dhar said the matter should be addressed by the Union Government and expressed confidence that it would be handled appropriately at the national level.

"Not at all because this is a central issue. I think the government will handle it properly at the central level," he said.

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