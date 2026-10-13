Meghalaya Plans Tourist Facilities, Tighter Security to Revive Tourism

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG, Oct 12: Tourism in Meghalaya is showing signs of recovery after a slowdown following the August 19 incident, prompting the state government to plan better tourist facilities, strengthen security on routes to Sohra and ensure local taxi operators benefit from the revival.

Deputy Chief Minister in charge of Transport Snaiwbhalang Dhar said on Monday that the government had proposed a dedicated tourist parking facility at Umtyngar, equipped with a food court, cafe, toilets and designated pick-up and drop-off points. Similar facilities would be developed at other locations across the state.

The government had also formed a committee comprising representatives of the tourist taxi association, hotel industry, homestays and tour guides to improve coordination and encourage hospitality establishments to use local taxis.

"I request them at least wherever possible to use our local taxi," Dhar said, adding that another committee would monitor cooperation among stakeholders.

He said the government had discussed enhanced security arrangements with the Home Department, particularly for tourists travelling towards Sohra. The proposed measures included round-the-clock police monitoring, strategically placed CCTV cameras and steps to prevent disturbances.

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