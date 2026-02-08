DM invokes BNSS to ban gatherings near illegal mines in Thangsko after fatal blast

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: In the aftermath of the fatal explosion at an illegal coal mine in East Jaintia Hills and amid continued reports of unlawful mining, the district administration has imposed prohibitory restrictions in the Thangsko area, citing grave threats to life, law and order, and enforcement operations.

The move follows Thursday's incident at Mynsngat, Thangsko village, under Umpleng Police Outpost, which resulted in deaths and injuries and triggered renewed scrutiny of illegal coal mining in the district.

In the order, the district magistrate stated that "an incident involving an explosion at an illegal coal mine occurred on the morning of February 5, 2026, at Mynsngat, Thangsko village, under Umpleng Police Outpost, East Jaintia Hills district, resulting in loss of human lives and injuries." The administration also took note of judicial intervention, stating that "the Hon'ble High Court of Meghalaya, in its judgment dated February 5, 2026, has taken judicial notice of explosions in three illegal coal mines leading to fatalities and injuries, and has directed the authorities to take immediate, effective and stringent action against all persons involved in illegal mining activities."

Citing ground inputs and digital evidence, the order said that "this office has received credible complaints and reports from local residents and through social media indicating the continuing prevalence of illegal mining and unlawful extraction of minor minerals in the Thangsko area." It further warned of resistance to enforcement, noting that "there exists a serious likelihood of obstruction to lawful enforcement by certain individuals or groups during operations against illegal mining activities, including the dismantling of machinery, destruction of makeshift camps, sealing of mining sites, and seizure of vehicles and equipment."

Invoking powers under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, the district magistrate declared: "Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred upon me under Section 163 of the BNSS, 2023, Manish Kumar, IAS, District Magistrate, East Jaintia Hills district, hereby prohibit and impose a complete ban, with immediate effect, on the assembly or gathering of more than five persons in and around illegal mining sites and operational areas at Thangsko, except for officials engaged in lawful government duties."

The order directed strict enforcement on the ground, stating that "all magistrates deployed for enforcement shall exercise strict vigilance and conduct inspections throughout Thangsko areas," and shall "seize vehicles, machinery, tools and equipment used in illegal mining," besides initiating legal proceedings under "the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act and allied rules." It further mandated that magistrates, with police assistance, shall "identify, apprehend and cause the arrest of mine owners, operators, financiers and all persons involved in illegal mining activities," and "seize and secure all incriminating materials connected with such activities."

Warning of consequences, the order made it clear that "any violation of this order shall attract strict penal action under the relevant provisions of law." Emphasizing urgency, the district magistrate stated, "in view of urgency, this order is hereby passed ex parte and shall come into force with immediate effect and remain in force until further orders."

