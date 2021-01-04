Dolloi's body found hanging in forest area of West Jaintia, Shillong

A REPORTER



SHILLONG: The body of Hepsing Dhar -- the Dolloi of Elaka Nartiang-- was found hanging in a forest on Sunday morning.

It may be mentioned that there were allegations that the Dolloi had raped a woman in a village under Nartiang Police Station in West Jaintia Hills district.

According to reports, some people found the body of the Dolloi on Sunday morning within a forested area located under the villages of Moopliang and Wahiajer.

These people immediately informed the police. Subsequently, the body was identified as that of the Dolloi of Nartiang, Hepsing Dhar.

Superintendent of Police, West Jaintia Hills District Bikram D Marak, informed that a team of Forensic Science Laboratory Meghalaya has been assigned to take up investigation to ascertain the cause of Hepsing's death.

