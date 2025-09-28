Dr. Shakil P. Ahammed Appointed as Meghalaya Chief Secretary

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Government of Meghalaya has appointed Dr. Shakil P. Ahammed as the state’s next Chief Secretary. He will assume office on September 30, succeeding D.P. Wahlang, who is retiring on superannuation.

Currently, Dr. Ahammed serves as Additional Chief Secretary, overseeing the Home (Police), Home (Political), and Water Resources Departments, along with Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). He also holds the position of Chairman of the Board of Revenue. With his new appointment, Dr. Ahammed will additionally take on the responsibilities of State Vigilance Commissioner of Meghalaya.

