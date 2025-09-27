Meghalaya to appoint dedicated nodal officer for ANVC peace accord monitoring

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Government on Friday convened a high-level review meeting to take stock of the implementation of the Agreed Text for Settlement signed with the Achik National Volunteers Council (ANVC) and its breakaway faction, ANVC(B), in 2014—a landmark accord aimed at ensuring peace and stability in the Garo Hills region.

Significantly, the government announced the appointment of a dedicated nodal officer to streamline monitoring and accelerate delivery on the decade-old commitments. The meeting, chaired by Deputy Chief Minister in charge of Home (Police) Prestone Tynsong, witnessed the participation of senior officials and key stakeholders, as the government reviewed both the progress achieved and the bottlenecks that continue to impede the full realization of the pact.

Tynsong said, “We discussed clause by clause, line by line. Some issues cannot be decided until the 125th Amendment is passed by Parliament. Packages have already been provided to the surrendered cadres. A few issues remain, such as developmental activities relating to roads, art and culture. At least 50–60 percent of the agreement has been implemented. We will closely monitor the remaining provisions. Around 40 percent of development schemes are still pending. However, all financial promises made to the members of ANVC and ANVC(B), as per the text of the settlement agreement, have already been cleared.”

The Deputy Chief Minister further said, “One dedicated nodal officer will be appointed to make implementation simpler and more effective. Clause by clause, point by point, we will work with different departments in the Garo Hills. A notification will be issued soon. The meeting was constructive.”

On the causes of delay, Tynsong admitted that institutional hurdles have played a role. He explained, “The reasons for the delay are twofold: first, issues with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), and second, matters concerning the State Government and the District Council. Sometimes this leads to delays. But there is no regrouping. Out of 122–123 criminal cases, around 60–62 have been cleared. Eventually, all provisions in the settlement agreement will be implemented. There are over 500 members in the two groups. This is a long process, but we will hold quarterly meetings if necessary.”

According to officials, the meeting sought to balance developmental imperatives with peace consolidation in the Garo Hills, where the ANVC and its breakaway faction had laid down arms in pursuit of a negotiated settlement. With nearly half of the developmental schemes still pending, the state government has pledged sustained oversight to ensure that the promises embedded in the settlement translate into tangible outcomes on the ground.

