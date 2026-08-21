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KSU Stages Black-Flag Rally in Shillong, Demands ILP and MRSSA and Indigenous Rights Reforms

KSU stages black-flag bike rally in Meghalaya over demands including ILP, MRSSA implementation, local jobs and recruitment reforms.
Khasi Students' Union
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CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The KSU took out the black-flag bike rally on Wednesday in support of their various demands that have nothing to do with Assam-registered vehicles.

The demands include cancelling the July 31 public hearing on Shree Cement's mining project, fully implementing the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act (MRSSA) of 2016, addressing the pending Inner Line Permit (ILP), applying the 2020 amendment to the Migrant Workmen Act to control migrant entry and protect local jobs, reviewing NEIGRIHMS recruitment to ensure an 80:20 female-to-male ratio in nursing, and improving reservations for indigenous communities.

Another demand is a transparent recruitment system, including removal of personal interviews for Grade B, C and D posts as per Central directives and reforms in the MPSC and District Selection Committees.

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Inner Line Permit
Black-Flag Bike Rally
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